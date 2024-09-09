Enhance systems to reduce reliance on adalats: M.B. Rajesh

Systems need to be made efficient to avoid the need for public grievance redressal adalats, said Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made these remarks at the inauguration of the Adalat organised by the Local Self Government Department at the V.K.N. Menon Indoor Stadium in Thrissur on Monday in connection with the third anniversary of the State government.

The Minister emphasised that the goal of adalats is to improve service delivery by eliminating the interpretation of rules in ways that deny people their rightful services. He emphasised the need to amend existing rules to address legitimate needs when necessary. However, it is crucial to ensure that these amendments are not perceived as opportunities to legitimise violations of the law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Decisions made at the adalat must be implemented in a timely manner, and there should be no lapses due to technical issues. The Minister urged officials to ensure transparency and accountability. He reassured that those who carry out their duties effectively would not face harassment and would receive government protection. The adalats have already achieved considerable success. The Minister also assured that decisions on new complaints would be made within two weeks.

Dr. R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, presided over the event. In her address, she noted that organising adalats in a democratic manner would provide lasting solutions to the problems faced by the people.

Mayor M.K. Varghese; MLAs P. Balachandran, V.R. Sunil Kumar, N.K. Akbar, E.T. Taison Master; District Panchayat president V.S. Prince; Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy; District Collector Arjun Pandian; Director of Local Self-Government Department (Urban) Suraj Shaji; KILA Director General A. Nizamuddin and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.