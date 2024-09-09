GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enhance systems to reduce reliance on adalats: M.B. Rajesh

Published - September 09, 2024 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Systems need to be made efficient to avoid the need for public grievance redressal adalats, said Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh.

He made these remarks at the inauguration of the Adalat organised by the Local Self Government Department at the V.K.N. Menon Indoor Stadium in Thrissur on Monday in connection with the third anniversary of the State government.

The Minister emphasised that the goal of adalats is to improve service delivery by eliminating the interpretation of rules in ways that deny people their rightful services. He emphasised the need to amend existing rules to address legitimate needs when necessary. However, it is crucial to ensure that these amendments are not perceived as opportunities to legitimise violations of the law.

Decisions made at the adalat must be implemented in a timely manner, and there should be no lapses due to technical issues. The Minister urged officials to ensure transparency and accountability. He reassured that those who carry out their duties effectively would not face harassment and would receive government protection. The adalats have already achieved considerable success. The Minister also assured that decisions on new complaints would be made within two weeks.

Dr. R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, presided over the event. In her address, she noted that organising adalats in a democratic manner would provide lasting solutions to the problems faced by the people.

Mayor M.K. Varghese; MLAs P. Balachandran, V.R. Sunil Kumar, N.K. Akbar, E.T. Taison Master; District Panchayat president V.S. Prince; Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy; District Collector Arjun Pandian; Director of Local Self-Government Department (Urban) Suraj Shaji; KILA Director General A. Nizamuddin and others participated.

Published - September 09, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.