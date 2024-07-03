GIFT a SubscriptionGift
English teachers to be recruited on daily wages

Published - July 03, 2024 11:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to create high school English teacher posts in government and aided schools on a temporary basis by including it in the staff fixation for this academic year, done on period basis, and making appointments on daily wage-basis.

In government schools, the additional posts created would be first filled with English high school teacher who have lost their posts owing to division fall and the remaining posts filled with teachers appointed on daily wages.

In aided schools, the additional posts would be filled first with teachers who had lost their posts during division fall under the same management and protected teachers in other schools before making daily-wage appointments to the remaining posts.

In March, the Kerala High Court had set a deadline of four weeks for the appointment of permanent English teachers in high schools. As per the Kerala Education Rules, English should be taught as a language in government and aided schools.

However, instead of making permanent appointments, daily wage appointments are being made.

