English teachers’ forum offers courses for teachers

KANNUR

The English language teachers’ forum RIEMATES has invited applications from teachers to join two courses offered by it to improve their language proficiency.

Director K. Chandran, lecturer in the Department of Education, Mahe, said that the forum was associated with the Regional Institute of English, Bengaluru, which offers Diploma in English Communication (DIEC) and Postgraduate Diploma in English Language Teaching (PGDELT) courses.

The classes are conducted every Sunday at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, Thalassery.

The classes are aimed at improving the language skills of the teachers. Activity sessions and language developing exercises make the teachers, especially primary school teachers, much more confident, Mr. Chandran said.

Besides, the forum has also initiated an English enrichment programme every second Saturday. Teachers can attend classes led by experts in the field, he said.

May 30 is the last date for submitting the applications for the DIEC and PGDELT courses. For joining the courses, contact 9446675440.