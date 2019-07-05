English nourishment plan launched

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) launched its district-level English nourishment programme in association with The Hindu publications at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Koppam.

Self-confidence

Inaugurating the programme, Koppam grama panchayat president P. Sumita called upon the students to build self-confidence through improving their English language skills.

She said that schools should devise programmes to improve English communication skills of students.

P. Jayarajan, Samagra Siksha district project officer, explained the project. Education standing committee chairperson N. Vanaja, councillor T.P. Narayanan, Samagra Shiksha district programme officer C. Mohandas, Pattambi block officer K. Venugopalan, school principal T. Shaji, headmistress V. Lata, PTA president M. Rahul, staff secretary M. Rajan, and student representatives Bhavya and Snehal spoke.

Faculty member Naseema proposed a vote of thanks.