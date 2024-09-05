GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

English made easier for students with ‘Myctionary’

Personalised dictionary project at Vithura school is designed to make English learning more engaging and enjoyable for students. On Teacher’s Day, students come up with a name for the project launched in 2021

Published - September 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, with their ‘Myctionary.’

Students of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, with their ‘Myctionary.’

Students of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, have coined a new word in English ‘Myctionary’ on Teachers’ Day through a creative classroom activity.

The portmanteau merges ‘My’ and ‘Dictionary’ to create ‘Myctionary,’ a term coined for the personalised dictionaries prepared by students as part of their English language learning process, says school English teacher Anver K.

Inspired by the STEM education model of hands-on experience and inquiry-based learning and the design thinking process that encourages creativity and problem-solving, the Myctionary project is designed to make English learning more engaging, enjoyable, and personalised for students.

When students create their own dictionaries, they can add words, phrases, and meanings that reflect their personal interests and experiences, making vocabulary acquisition both relevant and fun. The personal student dictionary project, introduced in 2021 for the Student Police Cadets in the school, is now part of the school’s personalised learning strategy in English language teaching for nine divisions in Class IX. This approach benefits students in several ways as it helps them take ownership of their learning, says Mr. Anver who is also a community police officer.

Real-life scenarios

The project has an impact beyond the classroom too. Students can apply their personalised ‘wordstore’ in real-life scenarios, such as writing stories or scripts, creating content for social media or blogs, or developing educational resources for their peers. This approach can also help students in their future careers, where effective communication and creative problem-solving are essential skills.

The ‘Myctionary’ project has generated excitement among students, teachers, and the school community. It showcases the students’ ability to think outside the box and push the boundaries of language learning. By harnessing the power of personalised learning, students can unlock their full potential and make meaningful contributions to the world around them, says Mr. Anver.

In a ceremony held at the school on Thursday, Manjusha Anand, president, Vithura grama panchayat, announced the new word ‘Myctionary’ to enthusiastic students and school authorities. Vice Principal Sindhu Devi T.S. was present.

Published - September 05, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.