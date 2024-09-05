English made easier for students with ‘Myctionary’

Students of Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Vithura, have coined a new word in English ‘Myctionary’ on Teachers’ Day through a creative classroom activity.

The portmanteau merges ‘My’ and ‘Dictionary’ to create ‘Myctionary,’ a term coined for the personalised dictionaries prepared by students as part of their English language learning process, says school English teacher Anver K.

Inspired by the STEM education model of hands-on experience and inquiry-based learning and the design thinking process that encourages creativity and problem-solving, the Myctionary project is designed to make English learning more engaging, enjoyable, and personalised for students.

When students create their own dictionaries, they can add words, phrases, and meanings that reflect their personal interests and experiences, making vocabulary acquisition both relevant and fun. The personal student dictionary project, introduced in 2021 for the Student Police Cadets in the school, is now part of the school’s personalised learning strategy in English language teaching for nine divisions in Class IX. This approach benefits students in several ways as it helps them take ownership of their learning, says Mr. Anver who is also a community police officer.

Real-life scenarios

The project has an impact beyond the classroom too. Students can apply their personalised ‘wordstore’ in real-life scenarios, such as writing stories or scripts, creating content for social media or blogs, or developing educational resources for their peers. This approach can also help students in their future careers, where effective communication and creative problem-solving are essential skills.

The ‘Myctionary’ project has generated excitement among students, teachers, and the school community. It showcases the students’ ability to think outside the box and push the boundaries of language learning. By harnessing the power of personalised learning, students can unlock their full potential and make meaningful contributions to the world around them, says Mr. Anver.

In a ceremony held at the school on Thursday, Manjusha Anand, president, Vithura grama panchayat, announced the new word ‘Myctionary’ to enthusiastic students and school authorities. Vice Principal Sindhu Devi T.S. was present.