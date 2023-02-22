English communication project to be extended to more schools

February 22, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The district panchayat has decided to extend GOTEC (Global opportunities through English communication), a project being implemented by it in association with the District Centre for English, to the remaining 50 of the 76 schools under it the next academic year.

The project was kicked off initially in 26 schools under the district panchayat this academic year to improve students’ English language proficiency and open the doors to opportunities that may be denied to them owing to poor English communication skills despite learning the language for years.

Two teachers from each of the 26 schools were first trained as per modules prepared by resource teachers appointed by the Deputy Directors of Education.The teachers who received the training, in turn, coached 50 students each who were selected from English clubs of classes 7 and 8 in the selected schools. In all, 50 classes were held for the students, again as per the module.

The resource teachers also visited the schools and took classes and provided support for improving the students’ English language skills. Students who received the training were provided with badges of ‘GOTEC Ambassador.’ These students will promote English by communicating in the language in classrooms and outside, thus improving students’ communication skills.

After the training, competitions involving the trained students to gauge their language competency were organised at the school level. Those who did well participated in semi-finals held for 13 schools each at Attingal and Neyyattinkara. Contests were held in extempore, role play, live demonstration about their schools, and ‘hot seat’ in which students would answer questions put to them by judges. Top three students from each of the four events in both the centres then participated in a grand finale here on Monday.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar gave away prizes to winners of the contests; a trophy for the school that put up the best show – GKM HSS, Vellanad; and course certificates to all students who completed the training, at the valedictory of the function.

Students who received the training this year will be provided more support next year and new students trained as per the module next year.