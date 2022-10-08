Engineers’ Conclave 2022 to be held at ISRO centre in Kerala’s capital from October 13 to 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the leading scientists, engineers and technologists in the country will meet in Thiruvananthapuram from October 13 to 15 for the Engineers' Conclave of the Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE).

The event is being jointly hosted by the units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Valiyamala, in the State capital.

The 2022 edition of the conclave will tackle the themes of 'Space for national development' and 'Making India a manufacturing hub.'

Highlights include six plenary talks, five parallel sessions and 39 talks on the two main themes, panel discussions and an exhibition by leading industries and institutions.

The conclave, being held in Thiruvananthapuram for the first time, is expected to come up with recommendations to aid the framing of national policies.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, will be the chief guest at the conclave. ISRO chairman S. Somanath will chair the three-day event. INAE president Indranil Manna is the co-chair, the organisers said.

The Engineers Conclave, an annual event since 2013 organised in collaboration with major engineering institutions in the country, provides a forum for debating important national issues pertaining to engineering, science and technology and policy issues for growth and faster pace of development.

INAE was founded in 1987 with engineers, scientists and technologists spanning diverse disciplines as its members. INAE is associating with the Thiruvananthapuram-based ISRO units LPSC, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO Inertial Systems Centre (IISU) and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) for organising the 2022 edition.