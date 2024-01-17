ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering talents at Cusat make it big at all-India event

January 17, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - KOCHI

Students of School of Engineering present an all-terrain vehicle powered by CNG at all-India intercollegiate automobile design competition

The Hindu Bureau

The prototype of the all-terrain vehicle developed by students of the School of Engineering at Cusat.  | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Young engineering talents at the School of Engineering (SOE) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won laurels at an all-India intercollegiate automobile design competition.

The team comprising nearly 25 engineering students won the all-India first rank (overall) in the BAJA SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers), an intercollegiate automobile design and racing competition for graduate and undergraduate engineering students. The youth showcased their design and automotive talents at the event held at the National Automotive Test Tracks in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, from January 9 to 15, according to a communication.

The ‘Team Tarusa Motorsport’ representing the SOE developed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) powered by CNG at the competition, which had witnessed participation from students from engineering colleges across the country. The participants had to conceptualise, design, build, test, and validate a single-seater four-wheel ATV.

The SOE team showcased unparalleled excellence across dynamic events, winning top honours in the categories of endurance, efficiency, cost, safety, and overall dynamic categories. Priyadarshi Dutt, Assistant Professor and faculty advisor for the event, received the Dronacharya Award for his outstanding guidance and leadership throughout the project. The student team was led by Vinay Chelakkal, Nihal Ahmed, and Romal Joshbin.

