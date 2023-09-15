HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Engineering students should lead knowledge societies: R. Bindu

She was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the week-long induction programme organised by KTU on September 15

September 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the induction programme for B.Tech students at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the induction programme for B.Tech students at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has stressed on the role of engineering students in leading knowledge societies.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the week-long induction programme organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) here on Friday, Dr. Bindu said: “Every engineering student is a flag bearer who, by donning the armour of technical education, should lead the scientific community from the front.”

The students of technical education institutions should also have the sensitivity to keep up with the new trends in the field of science, which is witnessing an unprecedented growth, she added, while exhorting teachers to prepare their students and motivate them to pursue knowledge.

In his presidential address, KTU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath said that colleges, universities and society are obliged to provide every opportunity to develop the skills of students.

Syndicate members Vinodkumar Jacob, G. Venugopal, P. O. J. Lebba, Registrar Praveen, and College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram Principal J.S. Savier, also spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.