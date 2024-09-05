Engineering students develop e-learning app for Kannur airport

BTech IT students from the College of Engineering, Thalassery, have developed an e-learning application specifically tailored for Kannur International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative marks a significant collaboration between academia and industry, addressing the need for enhanced interaction and skill development. The partnership between the Kannur airport and the Department of Information Technology at the college has resulted in an innovative solution that is currently being utilised by around 160 airport employees.

The application, which features essential documents and videos required for airport operations, allows authorities to monitor employee engagement and learning progress. The project exemplifies how industrial-academic collaborations can bridge gaps, enabling engineering students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios and equipping them with skills necessary for future employment, said Akhil Chandran, faculty of the department.

He said the team behind the achievement includes engineering students Muhammad Farzeen, Zidan Muhammad, Muhammad Rihan, and Rafan Hatim They had received guidance and support from the Head of IT Department Shamal P.K. and faculty members, he added.

A felicitation ceremony, attended by the Airport Managing Director, honoured the students and faculty. Plans are already under way for the development of another application for the airport by the college’s IT department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.