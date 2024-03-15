Engineering, medical entrance exam training on KITE Victers from April 1

March 15, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Engineering and medical entrance examination training will be telecast on KITE Victers channel from April 1, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

There was a large segment of students in the State who, despite being talented, were not able to perform well in the entrance examinations owing to lack of support. These students could not afford to go to coaching centres. Such students would be equipped to appear for the engineering and medical entrance examinations through lessons on the KITE Victers channel. The idea was to ensure equal opportunities for all students, a statement quoting the Minister here on Friday said.

Students who wanted to firm up what they had studied and those looking to appear for various tests to secure employment could also make use of this opportunity, the Minister said.

The training would make sure that, through the options given as answers to a question, a student was able to grasp four other concepts too. The training would cover answers to previous-year question papers.

Online platform

A special online platform to enable children to practice more questions too would be made available. This platform can be used to do question papers, assignments, and mock tests. Online mentorship from next year is also under consideration to prepare the students for the examinations.

Initially, coaching will be provided in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. These will be led by teachers who are proficient in these subjects. Thirty classes of one hour each for each subject will be telecast. The classes will be followed by a mock test.

April 1 to 30

The classes will be telecast from April 1 to 30. In all, 120 hours of coaching will be provided to the students. In case they find it difficult to access the telecast, attempts should be made for the same through digital equipment at the local level as was done during COVID-19. Voluntary organisations, libraries, and KITE Masters should come forward to ensure that students do not lose this opportunity, the Minister said.

It would be possible to arrange this support in schools itself from the next academic year. There were plans to provide support to students appearing for entrance examinations in Social Science and Commerce too in future, the Minister said.

