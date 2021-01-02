Engineering colleges in State set to reopen tomorrow

02 January 2021 23:28 IST

Classes will begin for select batches initially, primarily for project, practicals and discussions of core subjects.

As many as 145 engineering colleges affiliated to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University are set to resume offline classes on Monday.

While the institutions have been directed to maintain less than 50% attendance, they will function primarily for project, practicals, and discussions of core subjects.

The classes of third-semester MTech, MArch, MPlan, fifth-semester MCA, ninth-semester Integrated MCA, ninth-semester BArch, and seventh-semester BTech will commence initially.

According to the Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. colleges have been asked to prepare class schedules taking into consideration the pending portions.

The institutions can also look into portions covered online to ensure that students have a clear understanding of such topics.

The colleges have been told to ensure maximum utilisation of their campuses to ensure physical distancing. She expressed the confidence that the COVID-19 norms can be strictly enforced with the scheduling of classes.

One-fourth strength

In a circular, the university instructed the colleges to conduct lab and practical sessions with one-fourth of the student strength at a time. Nodal officers have been entrusted with overseeing the COVID-19 precautionary steps in each institution.

The academic calendar envisages completing the final-year examinations of each programme by February 15.

The decision to conclude online classes was made against the backdrop of several students, especially from Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern States, claiming poor or restricted Internet connectivity, difficulty in conducting practical classes, and concerns raised by both teachers and students regarding inefficacy of online classes for quantitative or numerical-oriented subjects.