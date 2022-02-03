Engineering colleges in Kerala develop devices to address needs of children with communication disorders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 February 2022 19:34 IST

The endeavour is part of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University's (KTU) efforts to develop 'Made in Kerala' indigenous AAC devices in collaboration with the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH)

Engineering colleges have developed prototypes for augmentative alternative communication (AAC) devices to address the needs of children with communication disorders.

The endeavour is part of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s (KTU) efforts to develop ‘Made in Kerala’ indigenous AAC devices in collaboration with the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH).

College of Engineering, Adoor, Vidya Academy of Science and Technology Technical Campus, Federal Institute of Science and Technology, Royal College of Engineering and Technology, Sahrdaya College of Engineering and Technology, MGM College of Engineering and Technology, Muthoot Institute of Science, and Vidya Academy of Science and Technology have submitted the prototypes for evaluation.

KTU Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree said the project aligned with the university’s vision to utilise the competencies of faculty members, colleges and students to design solutions for the needs of the differently-abled community. Such efforts are also bound to encourage differently-abled students to pursue engineering courses. The university has focused on a wider engagement for facilitating solutions for socially relevant projects by utilising the expertise of affiliated colleges and faculty members, she said.

Akila Surendran, senior engineer, Centre for Assistive Technology and Innovation, NISH, said early communication intervention with the support of AAC devices can catalyse the development of intentional communication behaviours in children with communication disabilities.

Currently, entry-level AAC devices are imported as there are no companies that manufacture such products in the country. A single piece could cost around ₹20,000.

Dr. Surendran said the colleges were given the challenge of developing indigenous version of an entry-level AAC device that was simple, reliable, user-friendly and affordable. The device had to be easily operable by a child with limited motor abilities and rugged enough to withstand rough usage.