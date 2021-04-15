KeralaMALAPPURAM 15 April 2021 23:58 IST
Engineering College hands over food kits
M.E.A. Engineering College, Perinthalmanna, distributed Ramzan-Vishu food kits to 170 families.
The college management said that the food kits helped many who were devastated by COVID-19. Nellikkunnu mahal kazi Mohammedkutty Darimi inaugurated the kit distribution.
College administration manager C.K. Subair, Principal G. Ramesh, and Vice Principal Haneesh Babu were present.
