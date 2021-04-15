Kerala

Engineering College hands over food kits

Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM 15 April 2021 23:58 IST
Updated: 15 April 2021 23:58 IST

M.E.A. Engineering College, Perinthalmanna, distributed Ramzan-Vishu food kits to 170 families.

The college management said that the food kits helped many who were devastated by COVID-19. Nellikkunnu mahal kazi Mohammedkutty Darimi inaugurated the kit distribution.

College administration manager C.K. Subair, Principal G. Ramesh, and Vice Principal Haneesh Babu were present.

