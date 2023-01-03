Engineering college deploys own robot on in-house scavenging duty

January 03, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Kottayam

The attempts to end manual scavenging, which poses the threat of asphyxiation due to poisonous gases, has received yet another technological push.

An 11-member group from the Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, has developed a semi-autonomous sewer scavenger robot, which makes eight different types of motions to help it clean the sewers. The robot, named SEWSCAV 22.0, was unveiled at the college at a brief function recently and is currently deployed for in-house services on the college campus.

Harinarayanan Nampoothiri M.G., Assistant Professor in Robotics and Automation stream, conceptualised the project and guided the execution team. The design and construction were done by a team led by Robin Babu, a postgraduate student in Robotics and Automation.

Recycled material

“Over 80% of the project hardware is built by recycling scrap materials from old projects and automotive junks, pushing down the cost of construction. The project was funded through a grant from the Centre for Engineering Research and Development of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, under its research seed money scheme,’’ said Mr. Nampoothiri.

According to him, all machining, fabrication and mechanical assembling works were done in the labs and workshops of the college’s mechanical engineering department. Automation system synthesis, assembling, micro-controller programming and testing were performed in the robotics lab.

Android application

The team has also developed an indigenous android application to enable controlling the robot’s navigation and scavenging system using mobile phones over Wi-Fi. About 1,400 lines of programme codes, keyed in by the robotics team into micro-controllers, makes the robot intelligent

The hardware, comprising over 200 kg of scrap steel, is controlled through 10 electro-mechanical drives, all governed by Wi-Fi enabled micro-controllers and associated signal conditioning units .

Industrial version

“A refined industrial version of the robot is in design stage enabling stronger mechanical motions using hydraulics and employing Artificial Intelligence and Digital Image processing technologies to make the robot more autonomous,” Mr. Robin said.