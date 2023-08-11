Engineering, architecture allotment lists published

August 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the lists of second phase allotment to engineering courses and first phase allotment to the architecture course on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who receive allotments should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE at any of the head post offices in the State or by way of online payment on any date from August 14 till 2 p.m. on August 19, and should join the allotted course and college before 3 p.m. on August 19.

The facility for confirming online options, rearranging the existing options, deleting unwanted options and submitting fresh ones for the third round of allotment to engineering courses and the second phase allotment to architecture course will be provided from August 23. The particular phase will be the last one for engineering and architecture courses.

