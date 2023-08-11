ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering, architecture allotment lists published

August 11, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the lists of second phase allotment to engineering courses and first phase allotment to the architecture course on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who receive allotments should remit the fees to be paid to the CEE at any of the head post offices in the State or by way of online payment on any date from August 14 till 2 p.m. on August 19, and should join the allotted course and college before 3 p.m. on August 19.

The facility for confirming online options, rearranging the existing options, deleting unwanted options and submitting fresh ones for the third round of allotment to engineering courses and the second phase allotment to architecture course will be provided from August 23. The particular phase will be the last one for engineering and architecture courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US