Engine, few coaches of Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express detach from main train in Kerala’s Thrissur

The engine of the Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express got separated from the main body of the train while it was passing through Thrissur district of Kerala on June 28 morning, Railway sources said.

According to sources, the engine, along with a few coaches, got detached from the rest of the train.

"The parting occurred at the third coach. It happened around 9.30 a.m. The problem was rectified and the train has resumed its journey," a Railway official said.

No passengers injured

He said the train was moving slowly when the incident occurred and that none of the passengers was injured.

"The reason for the parting is not yet known. We will be looking into it," he added.

