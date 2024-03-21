Engg, pharmacy entrance test to be held from June 1-9

March 21, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has announced that the computer-based test (CBT) for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses will be held in various phases from June 1 to 9.

The examinations will be held across the State as well as centres in Dubai, Mumbai and New Delhi, according to an official release.

The test will pilot the CBT mode that has been adopted by the State government for the first time. It had recently approved a proposal to adopt software designed by the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) for the annual examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.