Engg, pharmacy entrance test to be held from June 1-9

March 21, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has announced that the computer-based test (CBT) for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses will be held in various phases from June 1 to 9.

The examinations will be held across the State as well as centres in Dubai, Mumbai and New Delhi, according to an official release.

The test will pilot the CBT mode that has been adopted by the State government for the first time. It had recently approved a proposal to adopt software designed by the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) for the annual examination.