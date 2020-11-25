Engg faculty to monitor quality of road works

KOCHI

25 November 2020 17:38 IST

12 engineering colleges have been selected based on their competency and capability

Faculty members of 12 engineering colleges have received the government nod to carry out quality checks of the roads to be repaired by the Department of Local Self Government under the Rebuild Kerala initiative.

They will be the second in the three-tier quality control mechanism to be implemented in the renovation of the severely damaged roads assigned to the department as part of the initiative. A project management unit was set up for effective management of the projects.

Advertising

Advertising

The second tier is a third party quality check by a panel of expert faculties from engineering colleges. This tier is a consultancy job for the colleges including periodic inspection, collection and testing of samples in their laboratories, according to a government order.

The faculty members belong to Govt. Engineering College, Thrissur; TKM Engineering College, Kollam; St. Thomas College of Engineering and Technology, Chengannur; Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam; Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kanjirappally; Toc H Institute of Science and Technology, Ernakulam; SCMS School of Engineering and Technology, Ernakulam; Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady; Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam; Sree Narayana Gokulam College of Engineering, Kolencherry; St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pala; and Vidya Academy of Science and Technology, Thrissur.

The Project Director had selected the colleges on the basis of the department’s experience in working with the institutions. The competency and capability during the data collection works was also taken into account before short-listing the engineering colleges. The government will provide ₹5,000 as honorarium for each visit by the expert team. The rate has been fixed as per the norms under the National Quality Monitor by the National Rural Roads Development Agency.

The Department of Planning and Economic Affairs has also given its concurrence to the 12 engineering colleges to serve as the second-tier quality control mechanism. The colleges will deliver its responsibilities as per the quality assurance handbook of the project management unit. The Project Director will closely monitor the performance of the colleges and remove the non-performing institutions, if required.