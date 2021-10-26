Engg. courses have hit saturation point: Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KTU plans new-generation, job-oriented courses

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said that conventional engineering studies have hit a saturation point and this has led to unemployment among graduates.

Under such circumstances, many people have been prompted to pursue other disciplines and trades. The decline in academic quality due to the unchecked proliferation of self-financing colleges has also worsened the situation.

Dr. Bindu, who lamented the state of affairs of engineering education in the State while replying to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, said the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) was focussing on introducing new-generation and job-oriented courses to boost employment possibilities. Importance was also being given to establishing industrial collaboration.

Research activities with social relevance were being encouraged in Government engineering colleges. Rural Technology Development Centre at Government Engineering College (GEC), Kannur; Reusable Building Systems at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Kottayam; Centre for Bamboo Technology, GEC Barton Hill; and Transportation Research Centre, College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET); are some centres that have been focusing on such initiatives.

The proposed Electric Vehicle Testing Laboratory at CET would boost research in the field.

While Government and aided colleges mostly had qualified teachers who satisfied the norms laid down by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), there had been complaints regarding some engineering colleges in the self-financing sector, the Minister said.

Such inadequacies would be scrutinised by KTU’s academic council as well as through an academic audit. Both the qualifications of teaching faculty and infrastructural facilities of colleges were examined while they apply for affiliation, she added.