Engg. colleges to reopen on Jan. 4

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has decided to reopen engineering and other affiliated colleges on January 4. The decision comes a day after the government issued guidelines for reopening higher educational institutions in the State.

Contact classes for third semester MTech, MArch, and MPlan, fifth semester MCA, ninth semester Integrated MCA, ninth semester BArch, and seventh semester BTech will commence initially and will continue until January 16.

Those of the fifth semester BTech and BArch, fifth and seventh semesters Integrated MCA, and seventh semester BArch will be held from January 18 to February 6. Contact classes for third semester MCA and Integrated MCA, third semester BTech, BHMCT, BDes, BArch, and third semester BTech lateral entry students will be held from February 1 to 20.

While the first semester undergraduate students will have their contact classes from March 1 to 13, first semester postgraduate students from February 22 to March 6. End-semester examinations will be conducted during February and March.

Containment zones

Students and teachers from containment zones will not be required to attend the offline class sessions. However, the colleges are mandated with providing e-resources and study materials to those students who wish to pursue online learning. The exemption will also apply for students who are unable to attend colleges due to international travel restrictions and visa-related problems. Classes will be held in two shifts from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. to restrict attendance to half the total strength. Colleges will function on Saturdays. College managements have been instructed to enforce physical distancing of at least six ft on campuses.

In its circular issued to colleges, the university also called for restricting study tours, field works and other programmes and extracurricular activities where physical distancing is unfeasible.