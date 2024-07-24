GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engale Cafe opens at Nilambur offering exclusive tribal products

Published - July 24, 2024 01:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Guests taking a look at the exclusive tribal products at Engale Cafe at Nilambur.

Guests taking a look at the exclusive tribal products at Engale Cafe at Nilambur. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

MALAPPURAM

An exclusive retail outlet selling special products of tribespeople living in the forests of Nilambur has started functioning at Nilambur. The outlet named Engale Cafe will be the only one of its kind in the country, claimed Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS), which set it up.

Engale Cafe will be functioning under the Gotramrut Tribal Agri Products Company. “I don’t think anywhere else in the country is such a venture being initiated,” said JSS director V. Ummerkoya. The Gotramrut company is owned and operated exclusively by tribespeople.

Value-added products made out of many minor forest produce collected by tribespeople, including wild honey, will be available at Engale Cafe functioning in front of the Teak Museum at Nilambur.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) had lent financial support for Gotramrut to set up the shop. “We aim to sell value-added products made out of various fruits, roots, and bulbs collected from the forest,” said Mr. Ummerkoya.

Various types of chips prepared in coconut oil, dishes of tapioca, wild bulbs, chillies, and several other products are available at Engale Cafe, which functions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Nabard chief general manager Baiju N. Kurup inaugurated the cafe. He said a company like Gotramrut, with 100% ownership of tribespeople, was a model for the whole country.

JSS chairman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, presided over the function. Nabard district general manager Mohammed Riyas, P. Vijayakumar, Nikhil Jose, Sareena Mohammedali, Agriculture Assistant Director Abdul Naseer, Lead Bank Manager Titan, Gotramrut chairman Sunil P., and project coordinator K. Nikhil spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.