Enforcement squads await tint metres to resume checks on illegal sun films

Published - September 28, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Motor Vehicles department (MVD) enforcement squads in Kozhikode are set to resume checks on sun control films exceeding the designated Visual Light Transmission (VLT) percentage. High-quality tint metres are being procured by Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to conduct precise inspections and take stringent measures against violators.

“There are currently no tint metres available with the squads to check suspected violations in Kozhikode. We may receive them soon, according to official communications from higher authorities,” said RTO (Enforcement) Santhosh Kumar. He added that a previously issued device had technical issues and was not functioning properly.

MVD officials said that any sun control film allowing less than 70% VLT on the windscreen and 50% VLT on the side windows would be considered illegal. They added that violations misinterpreting the recent High Court order on safety glazing would face legal action.

Police sources said that traffic enforcement units were in the process of securing tint metres for flawless inspections in the area. They also revealed that accurate inspections had remained impractical due to the lack of quality checking devices.

After the recent High Court ruling permitting safety glazing on windscreens and side windows, there was a surge in demand for sun control films. Many shops, which had earlier ceased operations due to strict enforcement, resumed business.

Meanwhile, some leading sun control film specialists in the city said they were promoting only approved varieties, anticipating possible checks by enforcement squads. They added that they were ready to cooperate with any inspections in the area.

