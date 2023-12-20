ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement squad steps up drive against illicit liquor trade

December 20, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

As part of the drive, a special enforcement squad comprising officials from Excise, Police, Railway Protection Force, Coastal Police, and Food Safety department to conduct joint inspections

The Hindu Bureau

A special drive has been launched to prevent the brewing and sale of illicit liquor and drug trafficking during the Christmas and New Year festive period in Alappuzha district.

As part of it, a special enforcement squad comprising officials from Excise, Police, Railway Protection Force, Coastal Police, and Food Safety department will conduct joint inspections on trains, beaches, railway stations, vehicles, and school premises.

Additional District Magistrate Santhosh Kumar chaired a meeting to discuss the functioning of the squad on Wednesday. The special drive will continue till January 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities registered 478 cases under Abkari Act and 1,307 Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) cases in Alappuzha in the last four months. Officials said that 455 people had been arrested in connection with the cases registered under the Abkari Act. During the period, the authorities seized 751.49 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 6,946 litres of wash, 490 litres of arrack, 80 litres of toddy, 402 litres of illicit liquor and so on. They also seized 27 vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US