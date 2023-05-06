Enforcement squad seizes 150 kgs of banned plastic products

May 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A total of 150 kilograms of banned plastic products were seized in checks conducted by the district-level enforcement squad in various local bodies on Saturday.

Action related to the storage and sales of banned plastic products was taken against 20 persons and a total fine amount of ₹21,500 was collected. Notices were issued to 15 commercial establishments. The squad will step up enforcement activities related to waste management in the coming days. The public can register their related complaints by contacting 8714980344.