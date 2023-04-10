ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Directorate issues summons to former Minister V.S. Sivakumar

April 10, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

He has been asked to appear before it in Kochi on April 20 for interrogation

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has asked former Kerala Health Minister and Congress leader V.S. Sivakumar to appear before it in Kochi for interrogation on April 20.

The agency had earlier summoned him in April, 2021.

Responding to the developments, Mr. Sivakumar said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier booked a case against him on the basis of a false complaint. Later, the ED had asked for certain details, including income statements, based on the case booked by the Vigilance. The details sought by the agency were submitted in due course. The latest notice was served to appear before the agency for taking statements. The summons was served as part of the procedures in the earlier case, said Mr. Sivakumar.

