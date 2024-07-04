ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcement Directorate arrests online company director

Published - July 04, 2024 10:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate arrested K.D. Prathapan, one of the directors of Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited, on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prathapan was arrested after he was summoned for questioning on the day. He will be produced in court on Friday, sources said.

The agency had booked a case for money laundering against the company directors earlier. Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had last week quashed the order of the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court confirming the provisional order for attachment of properties of the firm.

ED freezes cash deposits, valuables of Highrich group

The prosecution case against the company directors was that they collected money from investors in violation of law and siphoned off the money thus collected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US