Enforcement Directorate arrests online company director

Published - July 04, 2024 10:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate arrested K.D. Prathapan, one of the directors of Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited, on Thursday night.

Mr. Prathapan was arrested after he was summoned for questioning on the day. He will be produced in court on Friday, sources said.

The agency had booked a case for money laundering against the company directors earlier. Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had last week quashed the order of the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court confirming the provisional order for attachment of properties of the firm.

ED freezes cash deposits, valuables of Highrich group

The prosecution case against the company directors was that they collected money from investors in violation of law and siphoned off the money thus collected.

