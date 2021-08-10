Enforce traffic curbs on AC Road strictly, Collector tells officials

District Collector A. Alexander visiting Kaithavana on Tuesday to review traffic arrangements on AC Road which is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway.

ALAPPUZHA

10 August 2021 19:48 IST

Uncontrolled movement of four-wheelers via temporary bund will not be allowed

District Collector A. Alexander on Tuesday directed officials concerned to strictly enforce traffic restrictions on parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road where reconstruction work is in progress.

Last month, authorities imposed a total ban on the movement of goods and heavy vehicles as part of reconstructing the 24.16-km road connecting Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

Following the demolition of the Pallathuruthy West bridge, near Kaithavana, last week, a temporary bund was constructed on the northern side of the bridge for the movement of two-wheelers and ambulances along with small four-wheeler vehicles during emergency situations. However, flouting traffic restrictions, vehicles in large numbers continued to ply along the temporary bund, which resulted in traffic congestions and affected the bridge reconstruction work. It also led to friction between local residents and authorities.

Mr. Alexander who visited Kaithavana said the movement of four-wheeled vehicles would be strictly regulated. He directed the police to initiate necessary measures to regulate vehicular traffic on the road.

Bridge at Ponga

Meanwhile, the demolition of another bridge at Ponga is expected to begin soon. The reconstruction of the Pallathuruthy West and Ponga bridges will be completed in three months.

In view of traffic restrictions on the road, the State Water Transport Department is running special boat services. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is conducting bus services in a limited manner.

The AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project Kottarakara division, is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. The project, which is expected to the prevent flooding of the road during the monsoon season, will be completed in 30 months. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 meters.

The work is being carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society.