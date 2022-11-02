The Energy Management Centre, Kerala (EMC), is bringing out a song themed on energy conservation. V.K. Prasanth, MLA, will release the song at a function at the EMC on Thursday. EMC director R. Harikumar will preside. The song, penned by Rajeev Alungal, is being released in connection with the administrative language celebrations that is on till November 7. Film director Rajasenan has directed the song video.
Energy Management Centre song to be released on Thursday
