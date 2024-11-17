Energy Management Centre appoints consultants for pre-feasibility studies on five proposed pumped storage projects

Pre-feasibility studies will be carried out on five out of the 10 sites identified by the Energy Management Centre (EMC), Kerala, as having the potential for pumped storage hydropower projects.

The EMC, an agency under the State Power department working in the areas of energy efficiency, has appointed five different consultants for drafting pre-feasibility reports on the projects.

The five pumped storage projects (PSP) being taken up for pre-feasibility assessment in Phase 1 have an anticipated capacity totalling 2,930 megawatts (MW).

The five PSPs and consultancies are Ilaveezhapoonchira (630 MW - Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd.) in Kottayam district; two proposals in Palakkad district, including one near the Pothundi dam (800 MW - DMR-KIIFCON consortium)) and a second one close to the Chulliar dam (700 MW - Energy Infratech Pvt Ltd); a 450 MW proposal (Aarvee Associates) near the Karapuzha dam in Wayanad district; and a 350 MW proposal (WAPCOS Ltd.) near the Mankulam hydel project in Idukki district.

The PSPs identified by the EMC for development are different from those proposed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), EMC director R. Harikumar said.

The State government power utility KSEB too has announced plans for PSPs for addressing the future power requirements of Kerala. The PSPs have two reservoirs at different elevations. During periods of low demand for electricity, water is pumped into the upper reservoir. When demand is high—in the evening hours, for instance, in Kerala’s case—the water is released downstream to drive turbines in the power station and produce electricity.

In May this year, the KSEB received in-principle nod from the State government for two PSPs on its list—the 100 MW Mudirapuzha PSP in Idukki and the 30 MW Manjappara PSP in Wayanad.