ADVERTISEMENT

Energy efficiency: Kerala stands second

December 16, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has won laurels for energy efficiency at the national level. The State stood second in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 2) for 2023 scoring 77.5 points. Andhra Pradesh, which scored 83.5 points, stood first in this group.

Activities undertaken by Kerala for ensuring energy efficiency in the farm sector, power supply, transport, industry and domestic sector were considered for the award. R. Harikumar, director, Energy Management Centre, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held in New Delhi recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US