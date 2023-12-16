Energy efficiency: Kerala stands second

December 16, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala has won laurels for energy efficiency at the national level. The State stood second in the State Energy Efficiency Performance Award (Group 2) for 2023 scoring 77.5 points. Andhra Pradesh, which scored 83.5 points, stood first in this group.

Activities undertaken by Kerala for ensuring energy efficiency in the farm sector, power supply, transport, industry and domestic sector were considered for the award. R. Harikumar, director, Energy Management Centre, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held in New Delhi recently.