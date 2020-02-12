Energy conservation at govt. offices in focus

Every government office should have an energy manager who should take the initiative to control the energy consumption in that office, said Sijesh.N, District Coordinator of Energy Management Centre.

Speaking at the opening of Oorjakiran 2019-20, the energy conservation awareness campaign organised by Darsanam Samskarika Vedi for the employees of the District Treasury here on Wednesday, he said that a large portion of energy being distributed in the State was being wasted one way or the other.

“Around 66.4 million units of electricity was used in Kerala on Tuesday. But we produced only 19.97 million. The huge gap is being filled using electricity bought from other States and the Centre, and we are wasting it,” he said pointing out the need to conserve energy in day-to-day life.

Some tips

Mr. Sijesh gave tips to save energy in offices with a little care, such as using LED lights, keeping windows open, as it would provide natural lighting and air movement, reducing the use of lights and fans to a minimum level.

He suggested offices to follow the concept of carbon neutral by minimising the use of paper and planting trees on premises.

“You can resort to emails as much as possible,” he said explaining the amount of energy and trees being used for manufacturing A4 papers.

He said computers should be adjusted to enter sleep mode if they are not being used for a few minutes and could be switched off if not being used for over an hour.

This is the first time the Oorjakiran campaign is being carried out in government offices.

The programme so far has focused on schools through Smart Energy Programmes, and homemakers through Energy Clinics carried out with the help of the Kudumbashree.

The concept of Energy Leaders being implemented in schools in the district will be extended to all schools in the State in the next academic year.

Around 50 employees of the District Treasury took part in the awareness programme.