Energy audit reports of Kattakada released

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 09, 2022 22:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday released the energy audit reports of government institutions in the Kattakada Assembly constituency. The audits were conducted by Power department agency Energy Management Centre (EMC) as part of the Carbon Neutral Kattakada project.

The reports on audits conducted in 81 institutions were released. Earlier, audits were conducted in 53 schools as part of the project.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kattakada MLA I. B. Satheesh, Land Use Commissioner A. Nizamudeen, EMC director R. Harikumar and head of the EMC energy efficiency wing Johnson Daniel were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app