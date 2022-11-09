Energy audit reports of Kattakada released

ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday released the energy audit reports of government institutions in the Kattakada Assembly constituency. The audits were conducted by Power department agency Energy Management Centre (EMC) as part of the Carbon Neutral Kattakada project.

The reports on audits conducted in 81 institutions were released. Earlier, audits were conducted in 53 schools as part of the project.

Kattakada MLA I. B. Satheesh, Land Use Commissioner A. Nizamudeen, EMC director R. Harikumar and head of the EMC energy efficiency wing Johnson Daniel were among those present.