Endosulfan victims will be the first priority of Social Justice dept: Minister

March 01, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. R. Bindu, Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice, has reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritising assistance to endosulfan victims.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of the ‘Sahjeevanam Sneha Gramam’ Endosulfan Rehabilitation Village at Muliyar Mudalpara, the Minister termed the completion of the phase a proud moment for the government.

During the Chief Minister’s face-to-face interaction with differently abled persons, plans were unveiled to establish a network of self-help groups for the differently-abled, modelled after the successful Kudumbashree initiative.

The first phase of the rehabilitation project comprises consultation and hydrotherapy facilities along with a clinical psychology block, demonstrating the government’s proactive approach towards endosulfan victims.

Dr. Bindu announced plans for the forthcoming phases of the rehabilitation village and collaboration with the district panchayat to establish a sensory park tailored for differently abled children.

Underlining the government’s commitment to healthcare infrastructure in Kasaragod district, the Minister announced the sanctioning of testing facilities, cath lab, and a mother and child hospital. Incidentally, an allocation of ₹150 crore was made for the Kasaragod Medical College under the KIIFB scheme, signalling a significant investment in healthcare services.

