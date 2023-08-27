Endosulfan victims feel betrayed again

August 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Once again, Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod feel betrayed by the government, which had assured the Supreme Court of taking all necessary steps for their welfare.

With just a day left for Onam, the government is yet to disburse the monthly financial aid to the victims. It has been pending for the past six months. Also, caregivers have not been paid under the Aswasakiranam scheme for a year.

K. Praveena, mother of a 15-year-old endosulfan victim affected by cerebral palsy, said that as her son grew older, the needs were increasing too. “It is a small amount that the government is supposed to pay, but even that is being withheld,” she lamented.

Praveena is among those who moved the Supreme Court against the government for compensation. “Since the government paid compensation, the authorities may be under the impression that financial aid is not required. Otherwise, they should clarify why it has not been paid for so long,” she rued.

M. Ravindran, another Endosulfan victim, who also had filed a contempt petition in the apex court, said the government was paying ₹1,700 to bedridden victims, ₹1,200 to others, and ₹700 to caregivers. But all that has been pending for months now.

“People will be enjoying this Onam with their loved ones. But we don’t have enough money to purchase medicines or a reason to celebrate with our loved ones,” he added.

K.K. Ashokan, secretary of the Confederation of Endosulfan Victims Rights Collective, said the cell for rehabilitation of Endosulfan survivors, which includes social workers and victims, had not met for several months.

When contacted by the Kerala Social Security Mission, they assured that the money would be deposited in the bank accounts of the victims by Saturday. However, none of them has received it, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Kerala Social Security Mission executive director A. Shibu said the victims would receive all pending dues before Onam.

He added that the authorities had cleared the amount to be paid to the victims. However, there are some technical issues involving the Reserve Bank of India and the Treasury department, which is delaying the transfer of money. However, it is expected to be cleared soon, he said.

