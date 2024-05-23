Endosulfan victim denied deposit funds from scam-hit Karadka coop. society

Lakshmi, a 58-year-old woman afflicted by endosulfan-related ailments, was denied a withdrawal from the Karadka Agriculturist Welfare Cooperative Society, which is embroiled in a ₹5-crore scam. Ms. Lakshmi claimed that she was given only ₹5,000 out of the ₹1 lakh she requested for her sister’s cancer treatment.

Ms. Lakshmi, had deposited her relief money of ₹5 lakh — received as compensation following a Supreme Court verdict — in the cooperative society. Despite requests she was unable to retrieve the necessary funds. With her sister Narayani’s health deteriorating, the inability to access their savings has added to the family’s anxiety and financial strain, she said. The cancer was diagnosed five years back and Ms. Narayani is living with the support of well-wishers.

The cooperative society has been under scrutiny since the fraud came to light, with many depositors demanding their money. Lakshmi’s plight underscores the broader crisis faced by affected investors. Lakshmi’s household consists of her sister Meenakshi and Narayani, who are dependent on welfare pension for their livelihood. The inability to access their deposited funds has left them in a precarious situation. The situation has prompted other investors to consider approaching the society en masse to demand their money back.

Accsed at large

Meanwhile, key figures in the fraud, including local committee member K. Ratheesan and Jabbar, remain at large. They are suspected of diverting society funds into real estate ventures.

Authorities are under pressure to resolve the crisis and ensure the return of funds to the victims, as public outrage and demands for justice grow stronger.

