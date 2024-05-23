GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Endosulfan victim denied deposit funds from scam-hit Karadka coop. society

Woman alleges that she was given only ₹5,000 though she sought ₹1 lakh for her sister’s cancer treatment

Published - May 23, 2024 08:51 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi, a 58-year-old woman afflicted by endosulfan-related ailments, was denied a withdrawal from the Karadka Agriculturist Welfare Cooperative Society, which is embroiled in a ₹5-crore scam. Ms. Lakshmi claimed that she was given only ₹5,000 out of the ₹1 lakh she requested for her sister’s cancer treatment.

Ms. Lakshmi, had deposited her relief money of ₹5 lakh — received as compensation following a Supreme Court verdict — in the cooperative society. Despite requests she was unable to retrieve the necessary funds. With her sister Narayani’s health deteriorating, the inability to access their savings has added to the family’s anxiety and financial strain, she said. The cancer was diagnosed five years back and Ms. Narayani is living with the support of well-wishers.

The cooperative society has been under scrutiny since the fraud came to light, with many depositors demanding their money. Lakshmi’s plight underscores the broader crisis faced by affected investors. Lakshmi’s household consists of her sister Meenakshi and Narayani, who are dependent on welfare pension for their livelihood. The inability to access their deposited funds has left them in a precarious situation. The situation has prompted other investors to consider approaching the society en masse to demand their money back.

Accsed at large

Meanwhile, key figures in the fraud, including local committee member K. Ratheesan and Jabbar, remain at large. They are suspected of diverting society funds into real estate ventures.

Authorities are under pressure to resolve the crisis and ensure the return of funds to the victims, as public outrage and demands for justice grow stronger.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.