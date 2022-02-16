Endosulfan relief and remediation cell reorganised

Staff Reporter

KASARAGOD

The district level Endosulfan relief and remediation cell has been reorganised. The term of the district level cell ended with the formation of the new government in 2021. Subsequently, at the request of District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveerchand, the government had ordered the reorganisation of the district-level cell.

Local Self Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan will be the chairman and District Collector will be the convener of the Cell. Besides, Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan; MLAs A.K.M. Ashraf, C.H. Kunhambu, E. Chandrasekharan, M. Rajagopalan, District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan; block panchayat presidents of Manjeswaram, Kasaragod, Karaduka, Kanhangad, Parappa, and Nileshwaram; Municipality Chairpersons of Kasaragod, Kanhangad and Nileshwaram; panchayat presidents, former MP Kunhiraman (Thrikaripur), MLA K. Kunhiraman (Uduma), and officials of various departments will be members of the cell.