Endosulfan issue: Daya Bai to continue stir in capital

Social activist Daya Bai on Monday decided to press on with her hunger strike in the State capital seeking solutions to health problems faced by the endosulfan victims of Kasaragod district.

Ms. Daya Bai and the action council representing the victims decided to continue the stir on the grounds that the assurances given by the government were not enough.

The agreements reached at Sunday's meeting with Ministers Veena George and R. Bindu were not adequately reflected in the formal minutes of the meeting, according to the protesters.

The 81-year-old activist is still at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, where she was admitted two days ago.

Her hunger strike, which began on October 2 in front of the Secretariat, entered the 16th day on Monday.

After holding talks with the action council leaders and Ms. Daya Bai on Sunday, Ms. George and Ms. Bindu had announced that ‘’90%’‘ of the demands could be met.

On Sunday evening, the government handed over a draft of the minutes to the action council. But neither the draft nor a finalised version handed over on Monday truly reflected what was agreed at the meeting, according to the action council.

They cited this situation as the reason for going ahead with the stir. Ms. Daya Bai's demands include better medical facilities in Kasaragod for the victims, care centres in all grama panchayats in the district, a special medical camp to identify people affected by endosulfan, and a campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northern district. The action council had agreed to drop the specific demand for an AIIMS campus at Sunday's meeting.

Minutes of the meeting

Special medical camps will be held in Kasaragod on the basis of applications filed within two months for identifying endosulfan victims, it was decided at a meeting between Ministers Veena George and R. Bindu and social activist Daya Bai and the action council.

The minutes of the meeting on Sunday say day-care facilities for the victims will be opened in the local bodies and BUDS schools in Kasaragod.

Endosulfan victims will continue to get priority in medical care in the government medical college in the district, the general hospital, and the district hospital at Kanhangad. They will get the same priority at the Tata Trust Hospital and the Government Woman and Child Hospital at Kanhagad once these healthcare facilities are fully operational.

Neurology services in the district will be expanded in the district within a year by opening a unit in a hospital subject to the availability of space.