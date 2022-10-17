Endosulfan issue: Daya Bai to continue stir in capital

The agreements reached at Sunday's meeting with Ministers do not reflect in the formal minutes of the meeting, protesters say

Social activist Daya Bai on Monday decided to press on with her hunger strike in the State capital seeking solutions to health problems faced by the endosulfan victims of Kasaragod district.

Ms. Daya Bai and the action council representing the victims decided to continue the stir on the grounds that the assurances given by the government were not enough.

The agreements reached at Sunday's meeting with Ministers Veena George and R. Bindu were not adequately reflected in the formal minutes of the meeting, according to the protesters.

The 81-year-old activist is still at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, where she was admitted two days ago.

Her hunger strike, which began on October 2 in front of the Secretariat, entered the 16th day on Monday.

After holding talks with the action council leaders and Ms. Daya Bai on Sunday, Ms. George and Ms. Bindu had announced that ‘’90%’‘ of the demands could be met.

On Sunday evening, the government handed over a draft of the minutes to the action council. But neither the draft nor a finalised version handed over on Monday truly reflect what was agreed at the meeting, according to the action council.

They have cited this situation as the reason for going ahead with the stir.

Ms. Daya Bai's demands include better medical facilities in Kasaragod for the victims, care centres in all grama panchayats in the district, a special medical camp to identify people affected by endosulfan, and a campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northern district. The action council had agreed to drop the specific demand for an AIIMS campus at Sunday's meeting.