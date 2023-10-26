HamberMenu
Endosulfan: Finance department sanctions ₹4.82 crore for rehabilitation-related activities

October 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has cleared ₹4.82 crore for providing care to endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district.

The money will be spent from ₹17 crore earmarked this year for an integrated project for the victims.

According to the department, the Union government had stopped the assistance provided to the victims through the National Health Mission. Following this, the Director, Health Services, had written to the Finance department.

The amount sanctioned now will be used to pay the bills of empanelled hospitals, provide medical care for bedridden victims, supply of medicines and to meet the transportation expenses.

The integrated project for the rehabilitation of endosulfan victims currently has 6,603 beneficiaries.

The decision of the department is also based on a recommendation made by the Planning and Economic Affairs department. The District Collector, Kasaragod, will oversee the expenditure.

