Endosulfan: doctors to be called back to Kasaragod

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said that the doctors appointed to help endosulfan victims in Kasaragod but currently working elsewhere would be called back to the district.
Presiding over a district-level meeting on the rehabilitation of endosulfan victims here on Friday, the Minister said two neurologists and a psychiatrist, who had been appointed in the district for treating the victims, were now working in other districts. Steps would be taken to immediately bring them back, he said.
₹2 crore allocated
During the meeting, it was informed that the National Health Mission had allocated ₹2 crore for the treatment of endosulfan victims on the orders of the Social Justice Department.
The Endosulfan Cell decided to ask the government for ₹217 crore for the implementation of a Supreme Court order to grant relief to the affected. According to the order, the grants are available in five categories, namely bedridden, mentally ill, frail, cancer, and others.
The Department of Social Justice decided in the meeting to seek guidance to eliminate ineligible entries on the list of endosulfan victims, who were identified during an investigation conducted following a report submitted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.
