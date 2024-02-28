GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Endocrinologist Kochupillai cremated with State honours

February 28, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned Endocrinologist Kochupillai was cremated with State honours in Alappuzha on Wednesday. He had breathed his last in Bengaluru the other day

Dr. Pillai, credited with identifying the connection between iodine deficiency and significant brain development issues, was remembered for his impactful contributions. His research and development, coupled with the application of cost-effective technology, led to the national iodization programme’s launch. This success spurred the national mission program on salt iodization, a governmental initiative aimed at addressing iodine deficiency and associated disorders.

Born to Padmavathy Amma and Narayana Panicker in Kollam, Dr. Kochupillai was survived by his wife, Dr. Vinod Kochupillai, and two daughters, Malini and Mrinalini. His siblings include N. Mohan, N. Dhanapalan, N. Jayasuryan, P. Shamala, P. Mahila, P. Nagamma, P. Vijayamma, and P. Geeta.

