Ending suspense, Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran makes grant entry

Celebrity elephant carries the idol of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy after it clears fitness certificate    

April 19, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Ending the suspense and restrictions, celebrity elephant Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran made a grand entry at Thrissur Pooram carrying the idol of Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy.

‘Raman fans’ received the legendary elephant by showering flowers. Even children and women were waiting on both sides of the road to watch the parade.

Elephant lovers have been waiting with their fingers crossed till Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran cleared the fitness examination on Thursday night. The parading of the elephant was held under tight security.

As the Kerala High Court was very particular about the fitness of the elephants to be paraded for the Pooram, fitness certificate was issued to the elephant after strict checking.

Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, undoubtedly one of the most majestic elephants in the State, enjoys a huge fan following. With a long trunk, carved tusks and broad forehead, it is the most sought-after elephant in the State. Its dubious record of killing more than a dozen people never affected its popularity. Though partially blind, it has been hired at record rates during all the festival seasons.

The procession of Naithalakkavilamma has been gaining importance due to the presence of the elephant. Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, who was a regular presence for the Vilambaram ceremony that declares the Thrissur Pooram festival open for many years, however, kept off the event for the past few years. Elephant Ernakulam Sivakumar participated in the Vilambaram ceremony this year.

