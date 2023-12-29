End to Thrissur pooram crisis  

December 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thrissur

A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday evening solved the crisis in conducting the ensuing edition of the Thrissur Pooram.

The meeting suggested maintaining the status quo in case of the rent for the pooram exhibition ground. The rent charged by the Cochin Devaswom Board for the ground last year was Rs. 42 lakh.

The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms, the main participants of the pooram , agreed to the decision.

“The Thrissur Pooram, a signature festival of the state, should be conducted without any controversy according to the agreement between the Cochin Devaswom Board, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms,” the Chief Minister said, adding all other issues can be discussed after the pooram.

Ministers from Thrissur district K. Radhakrishnan, K. Rajan and R. Bindu; T.N. Prathapan, MP; P. Balachandran, MLA; Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan; Devaswom Special Secretary M.G. Rajamanikyam; and representatives of the Cochin Devaswom Board and Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms; participated in the meeting.

The crisis occured in the conduct of the pooram after the Cochin Devaswom Board increased the rent of the Thrissur Pooram exhibition ground. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms threatened to limit the pooram as mere ritual if the CDB refused to decrease the rent.