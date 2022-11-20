End to 36-year-long wait: Families in Kallichithra colony to get offered land 

November 20, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Thrissur

Ending a 36-year-long wait, 17 families of Kallichithra colony of Varantharappilly panchayat will get the land offered to them by the government.

The families of Kallichithra colony, Nadampadam, were evacuated for the construction of Chimmini dam more than three decades ago. Each family was offered one acre of land at the time of eviction. However, only 65 cents of land was given to them. Their long-pending demand for the rest of the promised land is finally becoming a reality. A 7.5-acre land that belongs to the Water rResource department in Mupliyam village will be used for this.

Ministers K. Rajan and K. Radhakrishan visited the land at Puliyanikunnu. Ministers promised the Kallichithra Colony families that the procedures for distribution of land will be sped up. A discussion was held with the families in the presence of District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and K.K. Ramachandran, MLA.

“We are happy to find a solution for the demand that was more than three decades old, “ said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

The demands of the families for construction of houses, a proper way to their land, and drinking water facility would be favourably considered in a time-bound manner, the Minister said.

There are some areas with granite stones in the area. The granite stones will be used for construction of the houses. A public pond will be constructed in the area. A public well for the drinking water distribution would also be constructed, the Minister said.

Procedures for providing title deeds for the land will be initiated as soon as the land currently owned by the water resource department will be handed over to the revenue department, Mr. Rajan said. The Minister asked the officials to prepare a calendar for finishing the work fast. The government was committed to finish the rehabilitation project in a time-bound manner, he added. Drainage system would be set up as there is a chance for flooding in the area, he added.